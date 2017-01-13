Watters Catches The Coward Who Accosted Ivanka Trump… Watch What Happens Next

One of the two men thrown off a flight last month after harassing Ivanka Trump hid in his jacket when he was confronted by Fox News’ Jesse Waters on the streets.

“Do you regret verbally abusing Ivanka Trump?” Watters asked one of the men outside his Brooklyn apartment. The man refused to speak or even look at the camera.

Last month, married couple Matthew Lasner and Dan Goldstein were removed from a flight from New York to San Francisco after Goldstein attacked Trump, who was traveling with her three small children at the time. Goldstein reportedly yelled at Trump, demanding to know why she wasn’t flying on a private plane. He then told the future first daughter her father was destroying the country.

“You harassed a woman with her baby on a flight…you proud of that?” Watters continued. He then held out the microphone and said, “Real class act, aren’t you? Now you’re afraid to show your face?”

Watch the confrontation below and tell us what you think. Did this man get exactly what he deserves?