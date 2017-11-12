[WATCH] WWII Veteran Takes His Everyday Walk, Gets Moved When He Sees What Community Put For Him Along The Way

95-year-old Harvey Djerf, a WWII vet, loves a good walk as much as any man. He’s well known in his Plymouth, Minnesota neighborhood for walking the same route twice every single day.

“I’ve always liked to walk,” the World War II veteran tells local station KARE11. “I feel better if I walk.”

The neighborhood got used to seeing Harvey on his twice a day saunter, it became a staple of the small Plymouth town.

Then one day, someone put out a chair for him.

“People saw me stopping and catching my breath,” he tells KARE11. “They figured that Harvey maybe needs a place to rest.”

And they were right, Harvey took a seat in the chair to rest on his walk. The next day, a different neighbor put a chair out for Harvey to rest in, and the next day, another chair. The kindness became contagious among the neighbors, as the entire neighborhood was soon lined with what they called Harvey chairs.

“I’ll just peek out the window, ‘Harvey’s in the chair!’” a proud Ann Kleiner, whose family put out a chair near the end of the driveway, tells the news station.

The good deeds don’t end there, when the weather is cold, residents will shovel a path to the chair for Harvey, and when the weather is warm, residents will bring Harvey a cooked meal, or something to drink.

For Harvey, whose wife is recovering from a stroke in a nursing home, appreciated the love of the community, and the support they show with just a chair.

“It’s lonesome being alone,” he says.

It’s stories like this that bring people together around this Veteran’s Day, an entire community coming together in support of a man who fought for the freedom’s we enjoy.

Watch the video for the whole feel good story.