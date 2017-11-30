[WATCH] You Will Never Believe What Michigan Attorney General’s Plan To End Sexual Harassment Is…

So I guess while some women in the democratic party have decided to defend those men in the party that have been accused by multiple women of sexual indiscretions, other women are willing to turn the news into an uncomfortable political ad.

Dana Nessel is running for John Conyers spot as a Michigan Congressman, and she decided to grab some viral attention by calling attention to the fact that it would be very difficult for her to “show you her penis” if she doesn’t have one, which is a good point, and about all your can ask for out of democrats these days.

Here’s my plan for putting an end to the continued sexual harassment scandals: elect more women.https://t.co/dEiX3H3yc8 — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 28, 2017

The point is that you have to be able to do the job also, so if your plan to fix sexual harassment is to remove all men from politics, that isn’t going to work. I will say though, pretty clever ad idea, it definitely did get a laugh out of me, Twitter seemed to like it too.

Political ads are gonna be too lit in 2018 pic.twitter.com/ipOTQq40US — Eric Hartmane (@erichartmane) November 29, 2017

That is so transphobic. — Oppo Research (@TheRealOppo) November 29, 2017

Oh my — Katrina B (@katmarg7) November 29, 2017