Watch Whoopi Goldberg Hopelessly Try To Convince The World That Jon Ossoff Didn’t Actually Lose [VIDEO]

The hosts of ‘The View’ can’t seem to accept the fact that Ossoff in Georgia’s special election. According to Whoopi Goldberg, it ‘wasn’t really a loss.’

“People are saying, ‘oh the Democrats can’t pull it off.’ I just want to say that this race was much closer than anybody thought it was gonna be particularly in a state that has always gone Republican,” Whoopi Goldberg said.

“The fact remains that since Donald Trump won the election, since he was nominated, the Democrats have lost three elections. So if you’re using Donald Trump for the basis of your campaign, I don’t know if it’s working. I don’t think people are going towards the Democrats in enough numbers at this point. And it’s a problem, big problem,” Joy Behar added

“The bottom line is, you can say it’s a loss. I don’t see it that way,” said Whoopi. “I’m saying I’m not looking at this as a loss. I’m looking at it as slow progress,” said Whoopi.

“Look I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the message. I think what’s happening is that people need to make decisions. You know, you feel like you don’t want to see any more gay people I’m sorry, gay people are here. They’re staying,” she continued.

“You want people to understand how you feel about your God, well I know how you feel about your God. That’s great, but you can’t force me to feel about your God how you feel about your God. There are a lot of specifics that people, that people, don’t want to hear anymore. They don’t want to see a lot of changes, people are tired of change, but this is America, this is what we do!” said Whoopi.

Watch the segment below and tell us what you think.