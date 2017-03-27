Watch What Welfare Leeches Do When They Find Out Their Benefits Have Been Cancelled [VIDEO]

It seems like a simple request to require those receiving government welfare to be upstanding citizens and to do what they can to contribute to society—but over the last few years that hasn’t been the case in the United States.

Now that Donald Trump is president, you can bet things are going to start to change. This week, the Department of Agriculture announced a change in the way that food stamps or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Plan (SNAP) will be issued.

The Department now intends to be stricter about who is eligible for the program. The guidelines were updated three years ago, but have not been implemented yet. Section 4008 of the 2014 Farm Bill denied benefits to two main groups: those “convicted of federal aggravated sexual abuse, murder, sexual exploitation and abuse of children, sexual assault, or similar offenses under state laws; and those who are not in compliance with the terms of their sentence or parole or are fleeing felons.”

Remarkably, these common-sense rules have not been enforced since 2014. The decision to put them into play is a fulfillment of Trump’s promise to scale back the nearly 43 million Americans on SNAP, which is expected to cost taxpayers $45 billion in the coming year.

