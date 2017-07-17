[WATCH] War Is ON: Gorka, The “President’s Pit Bull”, Crushes ALL The Fake Medias Live

On Friday, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, discussed his recent hostile interaction with the media. In an interview with Hannity, Gorka explained that he was prepared to take on the role of “pit bull” for Trump after clips from his MSNBC and CNN appearances aired.

Gorka simultaneously earned praised and criticism for saying, “More people watch ‘Nick at Night’ cartoons than CNN today.”

“Why did you decide to do it?” Hannity asked in the segment.

“Because sooner or later somebody has to push back,” Gorka responded. “We have beautiful, intelligent women like Kellyanne. We’ve got brave professionals like Sean Spicer. Somebody has to be the president’s pit bull. And I’m ready. I’m going to take it to them.”

Gorka then went on to address the Russia collusion coverage in the mainstream media.

“They’ve been in this collusion delusion for nine months, not one piece of evidence of any illegal activity, and they spin and they spin,” Gorka said. “They’re tanking. Somebody has to make them wake up, and I’m glad to help them.”

Gorka then went on to explain that the media and Democrats have a “psychological issue”—a complete inability to accept the fact that Donald Trump is president.

Watch the full interview below and tell us what you think.