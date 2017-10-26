Watch How Trump Destroys The Clintons For Trying To Bring Him Down With Made Up Russian “Hoax” [VIDEO]

Well the jig is up, it has been admitted that the Russian dossier involving Trump and Russian leaders has been made up, and it cost the Democrats $6 million to do it. As President Trump was leaving the White House Wednesday on his way to Dallas, Texas, he stopped to address reporters and hammer Democrats.

‘Don’t forget Hillary Clinton totally denied this. She didn’t know anything. She knew nothing,’ Trump said in an interview with the Fox Business Network’s ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’ program.

‘What I was amazed at – it’s almost $6 million that they paid, and it’s totally discredited. It’s a total phony. I call it fake news. It’s disgraceful. It’s disgraceful.’

Campaign finance records show that the Clinton campaign paid a Washington law firm called Perkins Coie $5.6 million in legal fees from June 2015 to December 2016, as the democratic national convention paid another $3.6 million, the law firm acted as a middleman, paying Fusion GPS who created the dossier.

‘I think it’s very sad what they’ve done with this fake dossier. It was made up, and I understand they paid a tremendous amount of money,’ the president told reporters at the White House before boarding Marine One on his way to Dallas, Texas.

‘Hillary Clinton always denied it, the Democrats always denied it. And now only because it’s going to come out in a court case, they said yes they did it. They admitted it and they’re embarrassed by it,’ he said.

Trump also said this was a disgrace, and a sad commentary on how politics in this country are going right now. This is a political assassination of an opponents character in an attempt to get them fired by creating public outcry, and the worst part is that the Clintons are making it all up, they both need to be brought up on charges for this one, it’s about time.