[WATCH] Tony Podesta Sends Brutal Menaces To Tucker Carlson After Report On Russian Influence

Hours after resigning from his role at the Podesta Group, A D.C. lobbying firm, Tony Podesta sent a Cease and Decist letter to “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after their reporting on Russian influence during the 2016 presidential campaign. The lobbying firm is accused by a former executive of pedaling Russian influence along with fellow lobbyist and short-lived Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Tony Podesta threatened "Tucker Carlson Tonight" after resigning. Wanted our reporting shutdown. #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 31, 2017

Tony Podesta's Cease and Desist letter to Tucker Carlson: pic.twitter.com/rb72QQ3lRN — ZeroPointNow (@ZeroPointNow) October 31, 2017

Over the weekend, Manafort was indicted on 12 counts spanning from tax fraud, to money laundering and giving false statements between 2006 and 2015, and is currently under house arrest after turning himself over to the FBI Monday morning. This sparked speculation as to whether or not Tony Podesta’s sudden departure form the firm is connected in any way.

Monday’s indictment lists two firms involved in the investigation, company “A” and company “b”, those companies being the Podesta Group, and D.C. public relations firm Mercury Public Affairs.

Last week, Carson reported that Podesta was a central figure in special council Robert Muller’s report. Directly after this was aired, Carlson’s show was contacted by a former long-time executive of the Podesta Group with “direct personal knowledge” of Tony Podesta’s questionable activities, which Carlson divulged the next evening.

While the nature of Podesta’s threat has not been made public, Carlson later tweeted “We’re confident the Mueller probe will reveal a lot more about Tony Podesta’s lobbying practices in the near future.”

After meeting with the former executive from Podesta Group, who has been interviewed by Muller’s team “extensively”, Carson relayed troubling aspects of Podesta’s relationship with Manafort.

According to the ex-executive, Manafort and Podesta were essentially running a ring of Russian influence all through Washington D.C. and one more piece of info that might be of particular interest to the public is the fact that the executive said that Podesta was essentially “part of the Clinton campaign.”