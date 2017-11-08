[WATCH] Texas Church Hero’s Touching Interview Reveals One Detail Democrats Hate

Watch this emotional video of Stephen Willeford, detail his experience of the Sunderland, Texas shooting at a small church. Stephen has said that he is not a hero, but listen to his story and tell me you believe him, because this is a true American hero.

Stephen was at his house when the shooting initially broke out, just one block away. He heard the shots and described them as a “pop pop pop” sound in rapid succession, and he knew each pop was a person, each bullet was aimed at somebody.

He grabbed his pistol and a handful of ammunition and drove over to the church. Upon locating the shooter and finding out what was going on, he took cover behind his truck and began exchanging shots in a firefight with Devin Kelley.

Hearing Willeford describe when himself and Kelley saw each other is surreal. While in the moment he acted quickly without much thought for how abnormal the situation was, in this interview when he actually has time to process what was happening, you can see on his face just how unbelievable the entire situation is for him.

As the man was exiting the church and attempting to get in his car and flee, Willeford hit the man three times in spot where his body armor doesn’t cover and gave chase until the shooters car went off the road, and he died from his wounds.

Willeford is a true hero. He was at his home, safe, protected, and he heard that friends of his were in certain danger, so he did everything in his power, risking life and limb, to protect the members of the church. Thank god somebody was there who was armed and able to protect the innocent civilians that Kelley preyed on.

As always, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this horrible tragedy, and our overwhelming thanks and gratitude goes to Stephen Willeford.