Watch This Stupid Dem Get Destroyed For Trying To Leverage Congressional Shooting To Push Anti-Gun Agenda

The nation is still in shock after the tragic shooting in Virginia Wednesday morning, when a gunman opened fire on GOP congressmen as they practiced for a charity baseball game. Afterward, Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe started using the tragedy as an excuse to push his own gun control agenda.

The tables quickly turned when McAuliffe got his facts wrong and overstated the number of Americans that are killed by firearms every day during a press conference at the scene of the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

“We need to do more to protect all of our citizens,” McAuliffe said. “I have long advocated—this is not what today is about—but there are too many guns on the street. We lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence. I have long talked about this.”

The governor went on to rattle a list of gun control restrictions he hopes to implement, including, “background checks, shutting down gun show loopholes.”

“That’s not for today’s discussion, but it’s not just about politicians. We worry about this every day for all of our citizens,” he continued.

The governor had meant to say “93 people” are killed by firearms every day, and he later corrected himself when asked about it by a reporter.