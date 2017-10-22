[WATCH] Students LOVE Bernies’ Tax Plan… But Watch What Happens When They Learn It’s In Fact Trump’s

Who’s ready for a good laugh? This video perfectly shows how the bias against Trump within the political left and millennials has gotten so far out of control. In this video, an interviewer goes around George Washington University campus in Washington D.C. and asks liberal students what they think of Trumps new tax plan.

Every student who is asked pretty says something along the same lines, they all say they don’t like the plan, and it’s basically a tax break for the rich, and does nothing for the middle class.

Students are then asked what they think of this brand new Bernie Sanders tax plan, which the interviewer completely fabricated. He then starts listing off features of the new Sanders tax plan, including increasing child tax credits, eliminating the “death tax”, and lowing the small business tax rates to a maximum of 25%, all of which, the students overwhelmingly agree with, big surprise.

Then comes the reveal, after the interviewer asks if the students think Sanders’ tax plan is better than the Trump plan, to which they all respond “yes”, he tells them this tax plan they all love is actually Trumps tax plan that they originally hated.

The George Washington students are shocked, some a little annoyed that they’ve been tricked on camera. The point of the video however is the overwhelming negative bias surrounding Trump, especially amongst millennials.

It’s clear that these students had little idea of what Trumps tax plan was from the very start, but when they were asked, instead of giving an honest answer that maybe they weren’t so well versed on the topic, they all give their two cents stating that they don’t like the plan.

Maybe before we decide that we hate everything Trump does, lets actually look at what he’s doing, because chances are you will probably agree with a lot of it.