[WATCH] Student Says “Tranny” On Radio, See What Happens After College Calls The Police On Them

On a university radio station, one of the hosts of the show used the word “tranny” and police were called in to shut the entire show down.

The unnamed manager of the University of Minnesota-Morris radio station told the student co-hosts to leave the studio, telling them they had violated Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and that she had to call the police on the young boys. The police were dragged to the university radio station because a boy said “tranny” on air two times.

“You know, you can definitely, you see one tranny that’s trying to punch someone,” Brandon Albrecht, a UMM student, said on-air. “You know it’s automatically that one guy that you know I’m talking about. I bet you know. I’m not going to dox anybody and name them on air. But you two know if I say the tranny who looks like he’s going to punch someone. Yep.”

Which is when the broadcast is interrupted and the unnamed manager stopped the radio show in it’s tracks.

“Hey guys, I’m just going to have you leave,” said the station manager. “You said a couple words that break FCC violations and so for today I am going to have you stop your show….Specifically tranny. That is a hate slur, it is not allowed on radio. I need you to leave.”

When asked if she had to call the police, the station manager said “it’s a violation, you are breaking the law. I just need to enter a report.”

This is absolutely ridiculous that these boys are potentially going to be charged with hate crimes for having a conversation on a university radio station in which a word commonly used in conversation to refer to a transgender person “tranny” was used.

