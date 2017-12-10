“We Stood There Crying”: Environmentalist’s Dying Polar Bear Video Goes Viral, Blame Is Put On Global Warming

Every few years, the trend of showing “starving” polar bears resurfaces in an attempt to push the agenda of climate change.

Biologist Paul Nicklen last year published an online video of a weak polar bear on Baffin Island rummaging through trash cans, looking for food. The polar bear was clearly close to death when it was photographed by Nicklen in late summer.

Nicklen founded the environmentalist group Sea Legacy, and has said that he wants to highlight the plight of the polar bears because global warming is destroying their environment. It worked, and the video has gone viral, sparking media coverage about a polar bear that’s a victim of a warming world.

“We stood there crying—filming with tears rolling down our cheeks,” Nicklen said, National Geographic reported.

“When scientists say bears are going extinct, I want people to realize what it looks like. Bears are going to starve to death,” said Nicklen. “This is what a starving bear looks like.”

No doubt it is a sad sight, but it is not evidence of global warming. In fact, to counter Nicklen’s point, experts have pointed out that if the starvation being suffered in the area was due to global warming, there would be bodies strewn throughout the entire area.

Sea Legacy co-founder Cristina Mittermeier admitted the actual cause of death was “irrelevant” — the point of all of this, like past starving polar bear videos, is to sound the alarm on global warming.

“It is impossible to tell why he was in this state. Maybe it could’ve been because of an injury or disease,” Mittermeier told CBC News.

“The point is that it was starving,” she said, “as we lose sea ice in the Arctic, polar bears will starve.”

Polar bear experts, however, have cautioned that such photos don’t constitute evidence of global warming-induced starvation.

“In August, this bear would have been only recently off the sea ice: since most bears are at their fattest at this time of year, something unusual had to have affected his ability to hunt or feed on the kills he made when other bears around him did not starve and die,” Zoologist Susan Crockford wrote on her blog.

“It could have been something as simple as being out-competed for food in the spring by older animals,” Crockford wrote. “But if sea ice loss due to man-made global warming had been the culprit, this bear would not have been the only one starving: the landscape would have been littered with carcasses.”