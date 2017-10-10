Stephen A Smith Claims Trump Has Won The First Round In The National Anthem Protests

President Trump has gone a long way fighting against NFL players to show respect for their National Anthem, flag, and militia. Now, he deserves some respect for his efforts! According to ESPN host, Stephen A. Smith, Trump is taking the lead and “winning” this debate.

“In the end, what it really, really comes down to is the president has successfully hijacked this issue, Mr. Smith said. “He’s turned it into an issue about patriotism and beyond.”

“He’s catering to his base in the process, and the biggest thing he’s doing is he’s pulling it all off hiding behind these issues when in my opinion his real agenda is going at the NFL community that didn’t let him in that ‘good old boys’ club,” Mr. Smith said. “He is the one that’s winning because he’s turned this into something that the players didn’t intend to, so they’re going to have to find a different level, a different mechanism, to make their voices heard because Trump has won this round.”

In accordance with Trump’s “win” Vice President Mike Pence walked out of the stadium when the Colts refused to stand for the anthem at their game against the San Francisco 49ers.