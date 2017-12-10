Sarah Silverman Says She Was “Scared” And “Shaken” When Former Boyfriend Proudly Exhibited Ol’ Glory In Front Yard

In the latest episode of her Hulu show, Sarah Silverman admitted that she was that she was “scared” and “shaken” when a former boyfriend put up an American Flag in his front yard.

Silverman’s show is ironically titled, “I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman,” but in her latest episode she explained why she is freaked out by American patriotism.

The show opens up with a monologue delivered by Silverman, in which she details the event in which her ex boyfriend planted a U.S. flag in her front yard.

“I had a boyfriend many years ago, he was my first boyfriend who had his own house, and one day I went outside to see what he was doing, and he was hoisting an American flag up the flagpole in his front yard,” she remembered. “And I instantly felt very weird. It didn’t make sense, but I felt this feeling of like, um, I felt scared – yeah, I felt scared. ”

Silverman said she asked him why he was putting the flag up, and he responded, “because I love America.”

“I was like, ‘Right, right, of course.’” she said. “But inside I was shaken.”

The comedian called her sister to explain what had happened, and her Rabbi sister told her that “nationalism is innately terrifying for Jews.”

“Right. Of course. Duh. It made sense,” Silverman asserted.

Silverman said later in the episode that patriotism is loving your country, but claiming that your country is the best is nationalism and leads to xenophobia and racism.

“I fear that ‘We’re number one’ nationalism is really like an old bed buddy of racism and xenophobia,” she argued.

Americans have immense pride in this country and I don’t think that Silverman’s definition of nationalism is fair. You can believe that your country is the best without being xenophobic or racist and America is a great example of that.