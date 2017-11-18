Sarah Sanders Asked About Hillary’s Critique Of Trump’s Alleged Sexual Behavior, Her Answer Sets The Room On Fire

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has been receiving sexual misconduct questions quite a bit recently as you can imagine. About Trump, about Roy Moore, about everyone, I can imagine she is a little annoyed having to continue talking about it.

Sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore and Minnesota Senator Al Franken have reignited the past harassment allegations against numerous politicians, including President Trump. Trump has been accused multiple times of sexual misconduct but has not been convicted of anything, which is receiving more attention now as other prominent political figures such as Al Franken are being faced with allegations of sexual misconduct.

The president has adamantly denied any wrong doing. During Friday’s briefing, Sanders was asked about Hillary Clinton, Trump 2016 presidential adversary. Clinton ominously said in a recent interview that she “worries” about Trump’s behavior from his past “because it tells you how he behaves in the present and will in the future.”

When a reporter asked Sanders to comment on Hillary’s critique of the president’s alleged sexual behavior Sanders shut down the question cold, saying:

“I think Hillary Clinton probably should have dealt with some of those of her own issues before addressing this president.”

Which is true, the media circus which is surrounding president Trump for alleged sexual misconduct is just an attempt by the Clinton controlled media to draw attention away from her and her multiple political scandals, and instead redirect the attention of the public on baseless accusations.

This is a classic play in the Democratic playbook. When they take a political loss or when the public focus is on their awful politics, they can easily divert the attention of the fickle public by pointing a finger of sexual impropriety towards a republican, because as you can see in the media recently, democrats get away with it, Republicans face the brunt of it.