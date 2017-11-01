[WATCH] Peyton Manning In Deep S*it As Forgotten Sex Scandal Resurfaces

For the first time ever on TV, the woman Peyton Manning sexually assaulted twenty years ago at the University of Tennessee is sharing her story on TV.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Dr. Jamie Naughright detailed the story of her abuse. She claims that while she was examining Peyton Manning’s ankle after an injury, he placed his genitalia on her face. She immediately pushed him away from her and backed away, Peyton then turned away from her and pulled up his shorts.

At the time the incident happened, there was less social pressure to prosecute the male aggressors for these types of sexual crimes against women, especially men in the position of Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning was a 19-year-old All American Quarterback, destined to be the number 1 or 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, and likely to follow in the footsteps of his Hall Of Fame father, Archie Manning.

Tennessee had no incentive to pursue Peyton Manning for this sort of allegation made by a trainer on the football staff, so Payton Manning’s simple explanation that he was mooning the trainer, was enough to make the allegations disappear at the time.

Today however, this woman is clearly still shaken by the events. She remembers in detail the assault, and how Manning reacted at the time.

Manning has maintained his innocence throughout the years, doing his best to discredit the victim, claiming she has changed her story multiple times, and that she’s doing this for attention or money.

Peyton Manning is seen as a near perfect athlete, always doing the right thing, super nice guy, great quarterback, but most people are unaware that he has some skeletons in his closet that he wants everybody to forget about.

Peyton Manning is not the saint everybody thinks he is, just ask Jamie Naughright.