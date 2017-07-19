[WATCH] Pastor Claims Praying For Trump Is “Heresy”, Instantly Gets Crushed By Real Christians

In a ridiculous segment, MSNBC brought a Christian pastor on air to argue that praying for President Trump is “heresy.” The comment was made after a photograph was released of the Commander in Chief with religious leaders putting their hands on him in prayer.

Rev. Dr. William Barber, a pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, North Carolina and a member of the national board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People spoke out against the photo.

“When you can P-R-A-Y for a president and others while they are P-R-E-Y, preying on the most vulnerable, you’re violating the sacred principles of religion,” Barber told MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “What leaders ought to be doing is challenging the president, challenging McConnell, and challenging Ryan, and challenging these senators and others and not trying to appease them. Instead, they’re acting like priests of the empire rather than prophets of God.”

Of course, his comments are completely ridiculous. Christian leader Johnnie Moore completely disagrees with the ‘expert’ MSNBC hired to push their agenda.

“We believe we are a praying nation, and we begin by praying for our leaders,” Moore said.

What do you think of Moore’s comments?