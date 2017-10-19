[WATCH NOW] John McCain Brutally Explodes At Reporter For Asking If He Is Against Trump

Today Senator unloaded on FOX News reporter Peter Doocy for asking if his very poor voting record is in protest of Trump.

Peter Doocy: Has your relationship with the president frayed to the point that you’re not going to support anything that he comes to you and asks for?

Senator John McCain: Why would you say something that stupid? Why would you ask something that dumb? Huh? My job as a United States senator as a senator from Arizona which I was just reelected to. You think that I would somehow behave in a way that I would block everything just because of some personal disagreement? That’s a dumb question.

It’s no secret that Trump and McCain don’t necessarily like each other, but did anybody think McCain would get this triggered when Trumps name gets brought up in an interview?

Last Tuesday McCain even said he had a “better working relationship” with the Obama administration than he does now with the Trump administration. Could it be because every time Trumps name is brought up to McCain, he feels the need to bash him publicly?

Or maybe it’s because McCain ran his presidency on the idea that we should repeal Obamacare, the failed healthcare bill, then in August, he voted against even opening the debate killing debate of the issue, and making it that much harder for Trump’s administration to get something done.

As much as he wants to deny that he’s voting against Trump, the proof is in the pudding. He ran his presidency on taking down Obamacare, and now that somebody else is in the position to do just that, he is doing everything in his power to stop that from happening.