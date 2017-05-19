Watch Navy Seal Absolutely Humiliate CNN Host Screams At Him On Live TV [VIDEO]

CNN claims to be the “most trusted name in news,” and yet they continue to use anonymous sources to make outrageous and one-sided claims about President Donald Trump. This happened once again on Tuesday when former Navy SEAL Carl Higbie appeared on the network and have them a piece of his mind.

Higbie reportedly shut down CNN anchor Kate Bolduan after she attempted to cite anonymous sources in their conversation about rumors that Trump shared highly classified information with Russia officials during a White House visit last week.

It began when Bolduan asked Higbie if he found Trump’s actions to be troublesome, given his handling of classified information in the past. Higbie fired back by referring to remarks made by White House National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster in which he acknowledged the sharing of sensitive information was “wholly appropriate” given the situation.

“I’ve been sitting here quietly, listening to all this BS, quite frankly. Did you listen to anything McMaster said today?” Higbie asked Bolduan. “Where he said, ‘I was in the room, that didn’t happen?’ You’re basing all of these allegations off of one or maybe two sources.”

A visibly flustered Bolduan then attempted to claim that multiple outlets had verified the story.

“Tell you what, come out, name those people, then we’ll have something to talk about,” Higbie said. “They’re hiding behind this anonymity.”

“Please! Do not even start with me, that you’re just going to attack sources. That is ridiculous,” Bolduan said. “Do not attack the stellar reporters of CNN.”

“OK, the stellar reporters of CNN that I am going to attack right now and say: ‘Guess what? I don’t believe them because they are staying anonymous,’” Higbie added. “If they stand behind the story, come out, face the camera.”