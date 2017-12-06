[WATCH] Nancy Pelosi Calls The GOP Tax Reform “Armageddon”, Says It Is “The End Of The World”

The end of the world is imminent everybody so brace yourselves! According to Nancy Pelosi the GOP Tax bill passing will be the end of us all. Pelosi needs to relax, the simplification of the Tax bill was much needed, Pelosi probably wasn’t concerned because all these things like taxes are handled for her, but for the average American, this is a blessing as they can now read the tax code and understand what is going on.

“This is Armageddon,” @NancyPelosi says about the republican tax bill. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 4, 2017

Pelosi describes GOP tax bill as “the end of the world. This is Armageddon” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 4, 2017

Pelosi disputes claim by @APAndrewTaylor that tax bill is not the end of the world. “No it is the end of the world … this is Armageddon.” — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) December 4, 2017

Watch this video of Pelosi overreacting to the point where I can’t even take her seriously. She isn’t talking about millions of deaths, or an international crisis, she is talking about a tax code.

This rhetoric is not helpful — Zach Gluckow (@ZachGluckow) December 4, 2017

… Isn't helping Pelosi's side I mean. Because as a right wing hack, I can already tell you how right wing hacks will use this every time there's even minimally positive news about the bill: "#Armageddon!!!" — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 4, 2017

This morning it was only thousands will die…….Now the end of all life on planet earth. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w4cqc2TNyT — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) December 4, 2017

This seems a bit of an overreach, no? — jane doe (@justjudee) December 4, 2017

We were told on Saturday that Republicans killed millions of people overnight. Now we're told this tax bill is Armageddon. I can't wait to hear what it is next week. I still don't like this bill, but come on… we've all survived worse. https://t.co/SolGYqlE5m — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 4, 2017

And I feel fine. — Justin (@KeystoneObsrvr) December 4, 2017