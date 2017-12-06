[WATCH] Nancy Pelosi Calls The GOP Tax Reform “Armageddon”, Says It Is “The End Of The World”

POLITICS

by Kevin ago0

The end of the world is imminent everybody so brace yourselves! According to Nancy Pelosi the GOP Tax bill passing will be the end of us all. Pelosi needs to relax, the simplification of the Tax bill was much needed, Pelosi probably wasn’t concerned because all these things like taxes are handled for her, but for the average American, this is a blessing as they can now read the tax code and understand what is going on.

 

 

 

 

Watch this video of Pelosi overreacting to the point where I can’t even take her seriously. She isn’t talking about millions of deaths, or an international crisis, she is talking about a tax code.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

