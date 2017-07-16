[WATCH] Must See: Whoopi Golberg And Friends Try To Destroy Trump, But Watch Caitlyn Jenner’s Response

On a recent segment on The View, Caitlyn Jenner announced she will be meeting with Nikki Haley from the UN to discuss LGBT issues.

“Just like this afternoon, I’m at the U.N. Nikki Haley, I have a meeting with her about LGBT issues worldwide,” Jenner said.

Jenner is infamous for being a Republican and a Trump supporter—a shocker to most of the liberal entertainment industry. Not surprisingly, Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts attempted to sway Jenner by bringing up Russian collusion.

“Politics is a dirty business, let’s be honest,” Jenner said. “I don’t want to get into all of this. But as far as connections, as far as uranium one, selling uranium, giving 20 percent of uranium to the Soviets under Hillary Clinton, Hillary Clinton with the reset button—everybody is talking to everybody.”

“We have to get someone in there who can straighten things out. He’s shaking a lot of things up since he’s been in there, and I think from that standpoint that’s good. Let’s give the guy some time. What’s it been — six months?” Jenner added.

But she didn’t stop there.

“Let’s give the guy some time. You know, in three-and-a-half years from now we get to decide again. And if it didn’t work out, let’s get him out and get someone else in. If not, if by that time he’s lowered taxes, helped the economy, he’s created jobs, he’s done all these things that are good for the country, then you can re-elect him,” she concluded.