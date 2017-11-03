[WATCH] Muslim Who Calmly Hailed Cab While His Date Was Burning Alive In Crashed Car Now Faces Brutal Consequences

The 23 year-old Brooklyn man who left his date in the burning wreck of his car after an accident is being brought up on charges of depraved indifference murder, vehicular manslaughter and related counts.

Acting District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant’s alleged actions before and after crashing his car caused the death of a vibrant young woman who had her entire life ahead of her. He showed complete disregard for human life and for the safety of everyone using our roadways, making the very serious charges he now faces wholly appropriate.”

Saeed Ahmad, the defendant, is facing 25 to life in prison if convicted, and we are all praying for a conviction. I recall writing this story a few weeks ago and it was not enjoyable. This woman had her life in front of her and Ahmad carelessly took it away with his selfishness.

The defendant, Ahmad, was driving in an excessive rate of speed, attempted to pass other vehicles and crashed his car into a side barrier between the Hamilton Avenue and the Prospect Expressway exits, causing it to explode and burst into flames, he didn’t call 911, or alert anybody of the woman’s existence in the car. He calmly hailed a cab, and left the scene to go to a hospital so he could be treated.

This man is the absolute lowest they come and I hope he gets life in prison for what he’s done, because his actions show a complete lack of conscious, he didn’t even think about the woman in the car, not for a moment, because if he did, he would have at least called 911. I hope the judge has no mercy for this man and keeps him away from society.