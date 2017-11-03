[WATCH] Michelle Obama Goes On A Despicable Rant Against Men At Obama Fundation Summit

Michelle Obama spoke at an Obama Foundation Summit on Wednesday and went on an anti-male rant that was completely uncalled for. The former first lady made the generalization that all men are “entitled” and “self righteous” and that men need somebody to talk to about their gender-based problems. I don’t know who Mrs. Obama is referring to, because my male friends and I have no gender based problems.

“Y’all should get you some friends,” she said to the men in the audience. “Get you some friends and talk to each other, because…[women] straighten each other out on things.”

“Y’all need to go talk to each other about your stuff because there’s so much of it…it’s so messy,” she continued. “Just talk to each other about why you’re the way you are.”

Michelle Obama also made the ridiculous claim that parents spend too much time babying their sons, so they grow up entitled. How can a former first lady make such a ridiculous blanket statement and think it’s ok? This goes without saying, but there are quite literally millions of men that she doesn’t know, that she is just lumping into a “men are mean” category and it comes off as just immature.

Her theory is clearly just wrong and has literally zero research or substance behind it, it baffles me that somebody who once held such a position of influence in our government could say something so dumb.

“The problem in the world today is we love our boys and we raise our girls, you know?” she said. “We raise them to be strong and sometimes we take care not to hurt men, and I think we pay for that a little bit.”

“It’s powerful to have strong men but what does that strength mean?” she continued. “Does it mean respect…or are we protecting our men too much so they feel a little entitled or a little self-righteous sometimes?”

Nonsense, but we expect nothing less from Michelle Obama.