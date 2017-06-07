Watch Megyn Kelly Realize Her Career Is Over

On Sunday, Megyn Kelly made her first major appearance on NBC. As it turns out, things didn’t go very well for the former Fox News host.

According to Daily Mail, ratings for Kelly’s show lost to a rerun of the “60 Minutes” in terms of total viewers. The repeat programming apparently pulled in approximate 500,000 more viewers.

This isn’t good news for Kelly, who is still recovering from her controversial meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in St. Petersburg, Russia last Thursday. Though Modi has a strong social media following of more than 30 million, Kelly underestimated the leader’s influence by saying she assumed he wasn’t even on Twitter.

“I saw your tweet with the umbrella!” Modi said, referring to a tweet of Kelly’s about the weather in Russia.

“Oh yes! Are you on Twitter?” Kelly responded.

“Yes,” Modi replied quickly.

“Despite the hype @megynkelly comes across as terribly unprepared asking @narendramodi if he’s on @Twitter Heard of basic research? @NBCNews,” one Twitter user wrote. Many others picked up on the blunder.

What do you think of Kelly’s misstep? Did she make a huge mistake by leaving Fox News?