Watch Meghan McCain CRUSH Juan Williams Over Absurd AHCA Claim “How Dare You?!”

In a live segment, Fox News’s Juan Williams and guest Meghan McCain got into a dramatic fight on air over the American Health Care Act. Meghan McCain ultimately came out victorious.

“I hope it covers mental illness because we’re seeing a lot of it at the table tonight,” Williams said, adding that the only reason the bill passed was because Trump was “desperate for something that he can call a victory.”

Williams then went on to talk about Obamacare premiums in Arizona, which is what set McCain off.

“Honestly, how dare you!” McCain said. “My own state has been hit the hardest by far. I want you to go to Arizona and say this. I want Juan to go to Arizona and talk to people I know who are paying more than their mortgage for Obamacare premiums. It’s a disaster!”

She went on to point out that if the bill wasn’t a victory, Williams wouldn’t be panicking.

“Why are you freaking out so much if nothing happened? If this isn’t a big deal, why are you freaking out?” she asked.

“This is a lie!” Williams yelled back.

“You’re freaking out! And Democrats are freaking out because we know it’s a victory!” said McCain.

“Everybody, deep breath! Everyone think of a green pasture and frolicking little goats,” said Gutfeld said, intervening.

“Let me tell you something: Don’t mess with McCain,” said Guilfoyle.