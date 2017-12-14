A Man Saves A Bunny From Wildfire, But Columnist Sees In It “Everything Wrong With Whiteness”

A man who heroically saved a bunny from a California wildfire apparently shows “everything wrong with whiteness,” according to an article published Monday.

Editor-in-chief of the digital magazine Very Smart Brothas (VSB), and columnist for GQ.com, Damon Young, wrote an article criticizing a Thursday BBC video capturing a man identified as Caleb Wadnad rescuing a bunny from a wildfire, reported The Root.

The article called “The Video of the Man Saving the Rabbit From the Fire Captures Everything Wrong With Whiteness in 30 Seconds,” filed under the category “WHITE PEOPLE” makes the argument that Wadnad rescuing the bunny from flames shows that white people care more about animals than African-Americans.

Wadnad’s dramatic rescue depicts, “everything good about humanity,” Young writes. “But when witnessing the act and the fawning over the bunny rescue, I can’t help juxtaposing the feelings expressed about this bunny with the feelings generally expressed when black people are in grave danger.”

Ok, but in this situation, black people were not in danger, so how can you even make this argument? I’m sure if there was a black man attempting to escape the fire and needed help, the white man would have helped the black man, but there was none present, so how can you possible argue that this is evidence that white people don’t care about the plight of black people?

This action was the “whitest thing” he’s ever seen, the author also notes.

“I do know that whether it’s rabbits, cats, dogs, horses, cows, sloths, chickens, spiders, birds, elephants, penguins, polar bears, monkeys, whales, eels, elephants or velociraptors, the lives and well-being of animals seem to be considered—by many white Americans—much more precious and much more deserving of protection and care than the lives of black people,” added Young.

This is a terrible and sad excuse for an argument, and just digging for something to be upset about racially.