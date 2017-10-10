[WATCH] Leaked Video Shows Miami Dolphins Coach Sniffing White Powder Before Meeting

NFL is already under the spots with its national anthem protests, but a recent video featuring Miami Dolphins line coach Chris Foerster made more noise. In the video initially posted to Facebook, Foerster is shown sniffing white powder before a meeting.

The interesting part of the story is that Forester filmed himself and can be heard talking into the camera to a woman, which he says he misses and loves.

“Hey baby, miss you, thinking about you.” you can hear, and a whole lot more like this.

You can watch the video here:

Cocaine Coaching: @MiamiDolphins offensive line coach allegedly snorts coke before team meeting because Miami https://t.co/Zm0SNvDWKg pic.twitter.com/NvTfVQqOb4 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 9, 2017

While it’s unclear how long ago the video was filmed, we know it was posted by Kijuana Nige, who is a Las Vegas-based model and who reportedly dated Foerster once, Heavy notes. You won’t believe the reason that pushed her to do so.

Nige took to social media to explain she was making it public due to the backlash against the NFL players who were kneeling during national anthem. Here in her own words :

“The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low. … No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y’all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU‼️”

Of course, she added this line :

“If his ass was black they would be dragging him thru the (mud) face 1st.”

But here’s the sick part. Nige threatened to leak more videos if the NFL didn’t hire Kaepernick soon, Heavy reports.

“They better leave ppl like Colin Kaepernick alone before I pick off more of’em you know this sh*t easy 4 me.” she said.

Do you think NFL should obey to her demand?

UPDATE : Here is a tweet that assesses the consequences the coach had to face.