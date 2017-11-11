Watch Judge Roy Moore Digs His Own Grave In This Awful Interview With Sean Hannity [VIDEO]

Sean Hannity interviewed Roy Moore on his radio show on Friday, and it turned out to not be such a great look for Roy Moore, who is currently facing allegations of sexual misconduct from four different teenagers in Alabama.

This Roy Moore interview is an example of why defense attorneys tell our clients to STFU https://t.co/cTMkH4Vvs3 — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) November 10, 2017

If you were a Republican waiting for more to make a credible case for himself, you didn't hear it from Moore. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 10, 2017

Hannity's actually doing a pretty effective job of making Moore address specific allegations in the WaPo piece https://t.co/xPiYfdsyEH — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) November 10, 2017

Fair is fair: Hannity is not letting Moore off the hook here. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 10, 2017

Roy Moore has not helped himself in this interview with Sean Hannity — who has asked pretty probing questions. #ALSen — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) November 10, 2017

Hannity going tough on Moore suggests the WH is pissed. — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 10, 2017

Questioning is more pointed than I expected. https://t.co/saMFfh3nPa — Jim Antle (@jimantle) November 10, 2017

HANNITY: Do you remember dating girls that young? MOORE: "Not generally, no" — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) November 10, 2017

Moore says he never knew Corfman … But knew some of the other women."After my return from the military I dated a lot of young ladies" — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 10, 2017

Roy Moore now absolutely denies dating women in their teens after hedging earlier — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 10, 2017

Sean Hannity is asking Moore the same questions a few minutes apart and Moore is giving different answers. One minute it’s "Their mothers encouraged them to be friends with me.” Next minute it’s “No, I never” dated teenagers. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 10, 2017

Roy Moore's defense is all over the place. It didn't happen. I don't remember it. The 14-year-old's story is vastly different from the others. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 10, 2017

Any answer other than an explicit “No” when you are asked the direction question of whether or not you remember dating a 14 year-old girl, is not a good answer. Roy Moore can’t even keep his story straight, these accusations are disgusting, do you think he did it?