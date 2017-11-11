Watch Judge Roy Moore Digs His Own Grave In This Awful Interview With Sean Hannity [VIDEO]

NEWS

by Kevin ago0

Sean Hannity interviewed Roy Moore on his radio show on Friday, and it turned out to not be such a great look for Roy Moore, who is currently facing allegations of sexual misconduct from four different teenagers in Alabama.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Any answer other than an explicit “No” when you are asked the direction question of whether or not you remember dating a 14 year-old girl, is not a good answer. Roy Moore can’t even keep his story straight, these accusations are disgusting, do you think he did it?

