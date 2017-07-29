[Watch] Juan Williams Runs His Dirty Mouth Against Sessions, Gets Shut Down Instantly By Jesse Watters

One of the worst things about former Fox News personality Bob Beckel losing his job at Fox News is that we’re going to be hearing more from people like Juan Williams.

In the past few days, Williams has elated about the controversy that has been swirling around President Donald Trump and his cabinet members and White House staffers. In fact, he has been using the madness to slam Republican in general, but Jesse Waters just put him in his place.

On the Fox News program, Watters pissed off Williams simply by saying Jeff Sessions volunteered to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Jesse called it a “weak move.” Juan then attempted to argue that it “wouldn’t be right” for Sessions to continue because he did not disclose meetings he had with Russians in 2016.

“So what? It’s not illegal to have contact with Russians,” Watters shot back.

Williams then diverted his opinion to say several other senators have done what Sessions did.

“This is not about the president’s feelings by the way,” he said. “He wants somebody who will fire Robert Mueller.”

When Kimberly Guilfoyle then chimed in, saying that Trump was frustrated because he wants an Attorney General who will “fully investigate” the unmasking that went on under President Obama, Juan Williams lost it, shouting, “This is a diversion! It’s a political ploy.”

