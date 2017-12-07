[WATCH] John Conyers’ Son And Successor Was An “Attempted” Rapper Who Bragged About His Friends Being Drug Dealers

John Conyers, the disgraced Democratic politician who announced his resignation on Tuesday has a son who is supposed to be his successor, but has an interesting past for somebody attempting to hold public office. John Conyers III can be seen in this video rapping about drug dealing, women and many other things you don’t want your elected official to be singing about. Take a look:

The son’s brief rap career included lyrical gems such as “My n***as turn grams into grands” and “Ay f**k making a living bro, I’m trying to make history/So picture me letting the news nit-pick at me.”

Conyers also raps about his mother, former Detroit councilwoman Monica Conyers, who was sentenced to 36 months in prison for accepting bribes, as well as his father being a “player.” The Conyers family has no business in public office any longer, they don’t know how to serve the people without taking advantage of the office they hold.

Most of Conyers III’s brief rap career appears to have taken place between 2012 and 2013.

Conyers III raised eyebrows in 2010 when he described his father, who is now accused of being a sexual predator, as a “f***ing player” on Twitter.

“My dad is a f***ing player and reckless as hell! He just got at this doods wife super low-key,” the congressman’s son tweeted.

Conyers Jr. is expected to be replaced either by his son, Conyers III., or by his great-nephew, state Sen. Ian Conyers, who announced he will run for the open seat.

The Conyers as a family have a warped perception of public office, in that because they have won the election, they are entitled to special treatment and the riches of the government at their disposal, but that’s not the case, let’s not elect another Conyers to public office, lets try somebody new.