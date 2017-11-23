[WATCH] Jay-Z Sees A 9 Yo Girl In The Crowd, Then Stops The Concert To Brainwash Her A Little Bit More

Watch this video of Jay-Z interacting with a 9 year old girl at his concert. Jay-Z calls on the young girl in the crowd and tells her that America is way more sexist than racist, ideas i’m sure this 9 year old girl thinks about all the time. For one, what parent is brining a 9 year old girl to a Jay-Z concert? Jay-Z’s music is full of adult subject matter from drug dealing to violence and isn’t suitable for young children.

Funny enough, Jay-Z also raps about sexism, but about how it’s a pervasive issue in society, but he himself, is sexist in his music. Disregarding women is a big part of rap and Jay-Z is no different than other rappers in that respect, so preaching to this young girl about sexism being an issue in this country is a little hypocritical. Rap is a huge influencer on culture for young people in this country, and the music glorifies sexism, money and violence and it sends a horrible message.

Watch this video of Jay-Z talking to the young girl while on stage:

#444Tour JAY-Z's spontaneous conversation with a 9 year old girl: "At this very moment America is way more sexist than they are racist, but you young lady, you got the potential to be the next president of the United States, you believe that." ❤ 📽: @naptural_mae pic.twitter.com/YxLUWdCNSV — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) November 20, 2017

Aside from the fact that this young girl is at a Jay-Z concert and is no doubt hearing foul language, why would Jay-Z take it upon himself to enlighten this young girl as to what he believes is troubling America? It’s not really the time or place. Why introduce this young girl to something that could truly upset her? Idea’s of racism and sexism are scary to young children and ideas that they do not need to be exposed to, especially at age 9.

Jay-Z should apologize to this young girl, and her parents for trying to do their job. he had no business calling this girl out while on stage to tell her something he shouldn’t have said.