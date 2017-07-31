[WATCH] Illegal Immigrants Protest Against Trump And Block Traffic, Get Instant Wakeup Call Instead

Fifteen immigrant rights supporters were arrested outside the Texas Capitol recently after they blocked traffic in an effort to defend existing immigrant protections. Many were also demanding permanent legal status.

“I’m doing this for my family and my sisters who are undocumented and my 6 month-old son so he can live in a world where human dignity is respected,” Manuel Ramirez reportedly shouted as he was being arrested. Later, Ramirez explained that he has been undocumented for 20 years and recently got permanent legal status.

Police said that the 15 protesters have been charged with obstructing a highway and a Class B misdemeanor.

“After repeated requests by DPS officials to leave the roadway were ignored, the suspects were arrested without incident,” DPS staff sergeant Victor Taylor said in a statement.

“I benefited from DACA, but I knew that was always temporary and didn’t benefit everyone in our community such as my parents,” said Catalina Adorno, an activist from San Anthonia. “There are some serious risks [to getting arrested] but I know that all the small victories the immigrant community has had were the result of people taking risks.”

The protest comes as President Trump continues to crack down on illegal immigration in the country. On Friday, he traveled to Long Island to call for the destruction of the MS-13 gang, who he claims “have transformed peaceful parks in beautiful neighborhoods into blood-stained killing fields.”

“We’re getting them out. They’re going to jails and then they’re going back to their country—or they’re going back to their country period,” Trump said.

What do you think of this?