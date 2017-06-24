Watch The Hosts Of The View Completely Lose Their Mind After Getting Beat Down With Major…

The ladies of The View showed just how delusional they really were when Jon Ossoff lost to Karen Handel in a Georgia special election that ended up being the most expensive one in U.S. history. Afterward, the liberals hosts were so upset they actually pretended that the whole thing was a victory.

“You can say it’s a loss; I don’t see it that way,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “I see that Democrats are coming out. And they’re not coming out in perhaps the numbers you want them to come out in. … I’m saying I’m not looking at this as a loss. I’m looking at it as slow progress.”

Even after her co-hosts tried to explain that the Democrats’ message just isn’t resonating, Goldberg pushed forward.

“Look I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the message,” Whoopi said. “I think what’s happening is that people need to make decisions. You know, you feel like you don’t want to see any more gay people I’m sorry, gay people are here. They’re staying.”

“You want people to understand how you feel about your God, well I know how you feel about your God,” she added. “That’s great, but you can’t force me to feel about your God how you feel about your God. There are a lot of specifics that people, that people, don’t want to hear any more. They don’t want to see a lot of changes, people are tired of change, but this is America, this is what we do!”

What do you think? Is this kind of public display just embarrassing?