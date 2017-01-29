Watch Hollywood Lib Shia Labeouf Get Taken Away In Cuffs For Assaulting Trump Supporter [VIDEO]

Check out this news report of famous actor Shia Lebeouf being taken away in cuffs. The actor, famous most recently for the Transformers Trilogy, was hosting a protest aimed at Donald Trump when he was arrested.

Now in the video we see the news report of the incident however the entire video is not played. In the original video we see some very strange behavior from young people protesting Donald Trump.

Now it isn’t our job to make assumptions but behavior like that usually has some sort of drug related cause. No Lebeouf seemed more functional then the others but these kids definitely seemed to be on something, with this information it’s surprising how quickly the FreeShia hashtag has gone viral.

If you actually watch the video it’s clear something isn’t right.