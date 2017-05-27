Watch What Happens Right After Obama Steps Off Jet In Scotland

On Friday, Barack Obama arrived in Scotland to address business leaders and participate in a Q&A hosted by The Hunter Foundation. True to his ways, he dropped everything to play a round of golf.

Throughout his presidency, Obama was criticized for ditching his responsibilities for the sport. In fact, he played 306 rounds during his eight years in office—probably his biggest accomplishment during those eight years.

Obama will be attending a dinner organized by The Hunter Foundation. Tickets for the event cost $5,000 a head. Proceeds will be split between children’s charities in Scotland and the Obama Foundation.

“From the south side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and it will be a true honor to hear that story from the man who made the journey,” Sir Tom Hunter, a well-known philanthropist said. “We are both truly proud and delighted to be hosting the 44th president of the United States in Scotland at this event.”

