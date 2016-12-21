Watch What Happens Right After Michelle Gets Called An ‘Angry Black Woman’ On Live TV

Last week, Michelle Obama used her final one-on-one interview with Oprah to claim that President-elect Donald Trump has stripped hope from the American people. Of course, throughout the segment, she neglected to acknowledge any of the millions of Americans who voted for Trump and believe he will make America great again.

“We feel the difference now. See, now, we are feeling what not having hope feels like,” Michelle said of the election results. “Hope is necessary. It’s a necessary concept and Barack didn’t just talk about hope because he thought it was just a nice slogan to get votes. He and I and so many believe that—what else do you have if you don’t have hope? What do you give your kids if you can’t give them hope?”

It didn’t take long for former District Attorney Judge Jeanine Pirro to rip Michelle apart on her Fox News show.

“Since when does hope rise and fall with you and Barack?” Pirro demanded. “Hope is when people 30,000 at a time stand in line in the cold with their children hoping to get a glimpse of a man that they think can change the course of their lives from the downward spiral that you and ‘Mr. Hope and Change’ put them on.”

“I’ll tell you what hope and change is,” Pirro continued. “Hope and change is when people show up 20,000 strong after an election, desperate to see the man that actually brought back jobs. Almost 1,000, when your husband said it was impossible to bring them back at Carrier.”

Pirro concluded the epic segment by suggesting that Michelle should walk outside the White House as a normal citizen and see what her husband’s presidency has been like for the rest of America.

What do you think? Do you agree with Pirro completely?