Watch What Happens When These Muslims Tried To Force American’s To Submit To Sharia… Big Mistake

This week Chaz Bono, the daughter of Cher and Sonny Bono who now identifies as a man, was outraged when Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended the assistant of his housekeeper. He took to Twitter to demand action, asking California Gov. Jerry Brown asking what he is going to do the situation.

“My housekeeper’s helper along with husband & children were arrest by ICE. @JerryBrownGov What R you doing about this?” Chaz tweeted on Saturday.

Not surprisingly, the entitled demand and the admission to a crime did not go over well with the American public.

“@JerryBrownGov not just the housekeeper but the housekeeper’s helper, they say it so nonchalantly like we all got one,” Tim O’Donnell tweeted.

“What is a housekeeper’s helper? Is that like a butler for a butler?” @OldManThought chimed in.

“Most Americans don’t have housekeepers, so Zero sympathy points there. Also, you hired illegals? Tell us more. @JerryBrownGov,” Carl Gustav added.

“That’s what you call out of touch with reality a house keeper has a helper elite white privilege!!” JnJ Blevins concluded.

What do you think? Is Chaz’s demand completely ridiculous?