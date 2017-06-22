Watch What Happens To CNN Immediately After GOP Win Georgia Election… Priceless [VIDEO]

The Democratic Party did everything they could to sway the election in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District with the goal of getting Jon Ossoff elected over Karen Handel. Though the election turned out to be the most expensive one in U.S. history, Handel took the victory.

It didn’t take long for CNN to show their bias when they cut away from Handel’s victory speech. Apparently, they couldn’t even play nice long enough to give Handel her time to speak.

Breitbart reported that patriots immediately criticized CNN reports for failing to digest yet another loss. The bottom line is that CNN can ignore Republican wins as much as they want, but it won’t stop the GOP from reaching victory.

What do you think of CNN’s reporting?