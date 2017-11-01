[WATCH] HAPPENING: Corey Feldman Will Expose 6 Powerful Hollywood Pedophiles

Chris Feldman, a former child star in Hollywood has been warning people for years about pedophilia running rampant in the industry. Feldman has been on TV as recent as 2016 warning the public about pedophilia, but in light of the recent Harvey Weinstein news, his claims have garnered more attention.

Yesterday, Feldman returned to the “Today” show, and in an interview with Matt Lauer, he vowed to release the names of six pedophiles in Hollywood whom he alleges sexually abused himself, Haim, and other young stars. Feldman also talked about an announcement he made on Youtube recently where he plans to raise $10 million to create a film based on pedophilia in Hollywood and how pervasive it is.

Here’s an excerpt from his interview:

LAUER: “Why are you talking to me? Why aren’t you talking to the police right now?”

FELDMAN: “I told the police. In fact if anyone wants to go back to 1993, when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police Department. I sat there and gave them the names. They are on record. They have all of this information, but they were scanning Michael Jackson. All they cared about was trying about to find something on Michael Jackson.”

LAUER: “Who you said, by the way, did not abuse you.”

FELDMAN: “Who Michael was innocent. And that was what the interview was about with the pollice in 1993. I told them, he is not that guy. And they said, maybe you don’t understand your friend. And I said, no, I know the difference between pedophiles and somebody that is not a pedophile because I have been molested. Here’s the names, go investigate. And let me push this forward, there are thousands of people in Hollywood that have the same information. Why is it all on me? Why is it, if I don’t release the names in the next two months, six months or a year, I’m the bad guy. I’m the victim here. I’m the one who has been abused. I’m the one who is trying to come forward and do something about it.”

LAUER: “But —“ [crosstalk]

FELDMAN: “Please, I’m sorry. There are thousands of people out there, Matt, who have this information. Any one of those child actors that went to the teenage soda pop clubs with me when I was a kid, know who those people are and the people who ran it. Anybody can go back through history and look at the Teen magazines and say what was the name of that venue they were promoting and who ran that venue own who endorsed it.”

LAUER: “You said you have death threats because you have this information.”

FELDMAN: “Yes.”

LAUER: “And have threatened to expose it. Another reason I think to go to police. That’s a crime to threaten someone’s life.”

FELDMAN: “I’ve gone to the police with that, as well.”

LAUER: “And what would be wrong about going to the police now again? Didn’t work out in Santa Barbara.”

FELDMAN: “There’s a statute of limitations, Matt, in the state of Claifornia which protects people. It’s not that way in New York. It’s that way only where the movie industry is, conveniently enough in California. That’s the seriousness of this. You cannot. Because if I were to go to the police, I would be he one who’s getting sued. Henceforth, I need a team of lawyers and I need a team of security to be around me at all times, to keep me safe so I can get this message done.”

LAUER: “Really, really quickly.”

FELDMAN: “I’m not playing around. It’s serious stuff. I vow I will release every name that I have any knowledge of, period. And nobody’s going to stop me this time, as long as people support this.”