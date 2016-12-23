Watch What Happened Immediately After Trump Stepped Off His Private Jet

Donald Trump hasn’t even made it into the White House yet, but he is already showing the upstanding president he will be for our country. On Wednesday, details of what he has planned for his inauguration were finally released. Everyone was quick to take notice that his inauguration will be far different from the one Obama threw for himself eight years ago.

Only two balls are planned for Trump’s inauguration, though there will be a third ball for military members and first responders. In 2009, Obama attended 120 inaugural balls for himself the night he was sworn in.

“The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger,” Presidential Inaugural Committee Chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement. This statement makes it clear that Trump and his team are specifically trying to show that he is planning to be a much different president than Obama.

The official inaugural program starts on the morning of January 19, when Trump and Mike Pence will attend a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. That night, there will be a concert that is being called the “Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial.

On January 20, Trump will attend a private family church service before getting sworn in. He will then participate in the traditional inauguration parade followed by just “two inaugural balls and a ball saluting our armed forces and first responders.”

What do you think? Does Trump continue to prove that he is a true leader for this country?