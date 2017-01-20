Watch What Happened Immediately After Trump Got Off His Private Jet In DC… Look Closely

Earlier this week, Trump flew to Washington D.C. to begin his inauguration celebrations, which were attended by some of his top donors.

When Trump landed at Reagan National Airport with his top adviser Kellyanne Conway, they immediately headed to the Chairman’s Global Dinner. The event was also attended by major diplomats, politicians, donors and Broadway stars.

Trump only stayed at the party for about two hours before flying back to New York City. He took off at 10:30, ten minutes later than expected after personnel was unable to detach the stairs of his jet.

The black-tie dinner was attended by around 500 people, 300 of which were big donors to Trump and 150 who are well-known diplomats. At the dinner, Trump opened his speech with a heartfelt thanks to Mike Pence.

“I had a couple of beauties I could have picked. But they were good too but maybe wouldn’t have worked out like Mike,” Trump said. “So I want to thank Mike and Karen and I want to thank all of the people in the room. We have so many friends, 147 diplomats and investors, never been done before.”

Trump went on to share his gratitude to the diplomats at the event as well as his cabinet picks, particularly his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“But I want to thank you all for being here. We have great respect for your countries, we have great respect for our world,” he said. “We have a man that I wanted right from the beginning, Rex Tillerson. Now these lights are bright but he’s around here some place. Where’s our Rex? Wow. What a job.”

“I think it’s tougher than he thought. He’s led this charmed life. He goes into a country, takes the oil, goes into another country,” Trump concluded. “It’s tough dealing with these politicians, right? He’s going to be so incredible. And I’m very proud, I’m very proud of everybody, the cabinet members.”