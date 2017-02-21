Watch What Happened Immediately After Trump Got Off The Jet In Florida [VIDEO]

On Saturday, President Donald Trump flew to Florida to deliver a speech to his most devoted supporters. While on stage at the event, he did something that shows he is, without question, a president of the people.

During his speech, Trump spotted a man in the crowd who had been interviewed on television early that morning. The man, Gene Hubbard, arrived at the venue at 4 AM to make sure he would get a chance to see Trump speak. Trump then stunned the crowd by bringing Hubbard onstage and allowing him to speak his mind.

“We the people, our movement, is the reason why our president of the United States is standing her today,” Hubbard said, holding back tears. “When President Trump, during the election, promised all these things he was going to do for us…I knew he was going to do these things for us!”

