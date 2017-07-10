[WATCH] Guns N’Roses Declares War Against Trump During Concert… Let’s Boycott Them Now

Apparently, celebrities working in the liberal entertainment industry seem to think it is perfectly acceptable to incite violence on President Donald Trump—but we’re not going to stand for it.

During a recent concert, Guns N’ Roses decided to have their frontman Axl Rose and his bandmates beating a Trump piñata on stage while performing in Mexico. The fact that the band felt comfortable violently disrespecting our President in a foreign country is simply disturbing.

This is the latest in a string of public antics like this. It is never okay to violently threaten a president’s life. Do you agree?

Will you boycott Guns N’ Roses?