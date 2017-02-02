Watch Gorka Slap Chuck Schumer Down Immediately After Making Idiotic Statement About ISIS

In an interview with Breitbart, White House Deputy Assistant Dr. Sebastian Gorka absolutely crushed Chuck Schumer for his ridiculous comments about ISIS. In a recent segment, Schumer argued that President Trump’s immigration policy will only fuel ISIS.

“The idea that any executive order, any government document, lessens or increases the hatred of the Islamist jihadis for America simply means you do not understand the threat,” Gorka commented. “We are still infidels, whoever the president is, and whatever the executive orders are signed. The idea that suddenly ISIS will be nice to us, if we behave in a certain way—that makes our government hostage to these maniacs, and that will never happen.”

Gorka then went on to criticize liberals for acting on their emotions rather than rationality.

“It’s not about truth. It’s not about facts,” Gorka asserted. “The real fake news is coming from those organs, and they’re not interested in national security; they’re interested in narrative. Those days are over.”

The Deputy Assistant then doubled down on controversial comments made by Sean Spicer in a press seminar.

“I’m just going to reiterate what our press secretary, Sean Spicer, said in his masterful press seminar yesterday,” Gorka concluded. “He said, ‘Look, there is a new President. And if you have fundamental issues with his policies, you may wish to rethink your place in his government.’”.

[soundcloud url=”https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/305413101″ params=”auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true” width=”100%” height=”450″ iframe=”true” /]

