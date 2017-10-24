[WATCH] Gold Star Mother Won’t Be Baited By CNN Into Betraying Trump Even After Their Disgusting Try

Shame on CNN, they brought a Gold Star family in as a prop to attempt to bash Donald Trump but it did not go as planned. The host started by asking the Murphy’s about their son, how they are doing emotionally, clearly the mother is grieving.

So the CNN host figures this would be a perfect time to press the family and get them to attack Donald Trump and the fact that he had not yet given them a phone call.

When asked whether or not they had received a call from Trump, Mrs. Murphy said: “No, I haven’t. I haven’t, but it’s OK. It doesn’t matter if I hear from the White House or not because it’s not really about a call or letter. I just want people to remember my son, Specialist Etienne Murphy, and all the other Gold Star moms, Mrs. Johnson, all those who are grieving. Trust me, none of us want to be in the position, and the worst thing I ever have been called is a Gold Star mom.”

Camerota followed up: “I know that you, Mrs. Murphy, you wrote a letter to the White House or the president, I think. What did you want the president to know about your son?”

Mrs. Murphy responded: “I just wanted him to not forget my son. And I actually thank President Trump for ordering the air strike in Syria but it just wasn’t enough to save my child. I have no hard feelings toward anyone because it’s not about me.”

“I don’t want it to be about me or a letter, I want it to be about my child [and all of the other military servicemen and women and their families], and what he stood for and what they’re fighting for,” she added.

Good for the Murphys to not giving into the pressures of the left leaning media. They tried to use the Murphy’s as a tool amid all the controversy about Gold Star families but the Murphys were not going to let CNN disrespect the memory of their son.