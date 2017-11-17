Watch Gloria Allred Beat Around The Bush When Asked Multiple Times If Yearbook Signature Is A Forgery [VIDEO]

Our readers know how we feel about CNN, but a broken clock is right twice a day, and it is pretty amusing watching the lawyer of one of Roy Moore’s accusers fold under the simple question of whether or not the signature on the victim’s yearbook that is supposedly Roy Moore’s, is a forgery or not.

Watch this short clip and listen to how timid and hesitant Gloria Allred, the lawyer of the accused, is to say that the yearbook note isn’t forged, which she should know for an absolute fact.

If your client has a clear memory of Roy Moore writing the note, and didn’t forge it, then you should be able to give the clear answer of, “no, the note is not forged” but the fact that she can’t give that statement until they are already in court, leaves room for an ulterior motive to be behind this accusation.

There are five women who have come forward with accusations against Roy Moore, and generally where there is smoke, there is fire. Roy Moore is obviously innocent until proven guilty, but I would be very surprised if there was absolutely nothing going on.

I don’t want to give off the impression that I’m trying to discredit the accusation, but given that there are so many accusers already, and given that we are now entering a #metoo trend on social media where women are encouraged to come forward with sexual assault accusations, and rightfully so, are false claims going to be more normal going forward?

Again, i’m not shaming any victims or protecting any disgusting men, but when the lawyer of the accused is asked point blank if the strongest point of evidence she has against the defendant is fake or not, and you can’t provide a yes or no answer, you want to wait until you are in front of the cameras in court, it’s an interesting look.