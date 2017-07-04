[WATCH] Former Navy Seal Destroys CNN With Humiliating Proof They Are Fake News

Congressman and former Navy SEAL Scott Taylor went head-to-head with CNN this week over the network falling ‘right into Trump’s traps’ by obsessing over his tweets. Taylor bluntly told CNN they are getting played by Trump.

“Republican representative @Scotttaylorva says media overreacts to Trump provocations,” @NewDay tweeted.

While Taylor admits Trump should not be tweeting some of the things he does, he warned CNN to stop obsessing over every tweet all the time, leaving other important stories uncovered. He encouraged reporters at the network and the greater media to cover ‘real news’ instead of Trump’s social media activity.

What do you think? Do you agree with Taylor on this one? Are CNN reporters letting their emotions get in the way of true journalism?