[WATCH] FBI Informant Threatened By Obama Admin For Revealing Russian Nuclear Corruption Scheme

Every piece of info we get connecting the U.S. and Russia, runs through Hilary Clinton. Prior to the Obama administration approving the very controversial deal in 2010 giving Russia 20% of America’s Uranium, the FBI had conclusive evidence that Russian officials within the nuclear industry were involved in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering in order to benefit Vladimir Putin, says a report by The Hill.

Hilary Clinton’s foundation pocketed over $145 million from 9 different uranium one shareholders en route to providing State Department approval. The Clintons then took the cash before the deal had been totally approved in an attempt to hide the donations. a clear violation of the Memorandum of Understanding Hillary Clinton signed with the Obama administration wherein she promised and agreed to publicly disclose all donations during her tenure as Secreatary of State.

Per John Solomon and Alison Spann of The Hill, federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness for years to uncover the corruption inside of the Russian nuclear industry:

Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show.

They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill.

The FBI informant was actually threatened by the Obama administration for speaking out about the corruption he witnessed while he was providing information.

Toensing said her client “is not only afraid of the Russian people, but he is afraid of the US government because of the threats the Obama administration made against him.”

This is an absolute nightmare for the Clintons. Hard evidence of their backhanded deals are finally reaching the surface and people are rightfully upset. Maybe this is why Hilary has been trying her hand in education and trying to get out of politics?