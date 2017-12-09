[WATCH] EXPOSED: Roy Moore Accuser Finally Admits She Interfered With The Yearbook Inscription

Roy Moore’s accuser, Beverly Young Nelson has finally come forward to admit the fact that she tampered with the alleged Roy Moore signature in her yearbook. Nelson admitted that she added “notes” to what Moore had wrote, and she is sticking to her story that Moore signed the book, do we believe anything she has to say?

If you look closely at the alleged signature, you can see the that the location and date added is in the same ink as the last name and D.A. So obviously she’s lying about that.

She added the last name and the D.A. as well, as the ink shows.

Why couldn’t MSM investigate the very apparent two different color inks?

The reason Nelson added D.A., despite the fact that he wasn’t the D.A., was that he had handled her divorce and signed her order with ‘D.A.’ at end of his name. His assistant added ‘D.A.’ to denote that she was signing orders on his behalf. So she was consciously imitating his signature.

This also brings into question the accusations from another young woman, Debbie Wesson, who said Moore dated her when she was 17 and he wrote her a note then. The signature on the note however are eerily similar, and we now know that Moore didn’t write this one, so maybe he’s 0 for 2?

In this #meetoo culture, women are encouraged to come forward with stories of how they have been mistreated sexually by men in power, which is a good thing and they should be encouraged to do so, but we need to take these accusations very seriously, and when these women are found to be lying, they should be held responsible. Roy Moore is going be to looked at by people who aren’t educated on the situation as some sort of a child predator from the message in this woman’s yearbook, and we find out now that the note is fake.